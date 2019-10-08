Doctor disabled in mishap awarded Rs 35 lakh by court

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A doctor who suffered permanent disability after being hit by a car has been awarded more than Rs 35 lakh by a Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT). Manish Singh, a resident of Malka Ganj, was walking towards Mukherjee Nagar when he was hit by a car, leaving him severely injured.

The 30-year old MBBS doctor, who was pursuing a master’s degree in anaesthesiology from Hindu Rao Hospital, suffered permanent disability in his legs after the accident on March 20, 2016. The MACT presiding officer, S S Malhotra, asked United India Insurance to pay a compensation of Rs 35.16 lakh to Kumar for mental and physical shock, loss of amenities, and loss of income suffered by him. It also compensated Singh for the expenses incurred on an attendant and for buying a wheelchair. In its recent order, the tribunal, however, noted that Singh’s disability could not be treated as a functional disability as he could do his professional work while sitting.