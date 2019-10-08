Home Cities Delhi

Dwarka gets major infrastructure push with Rs 292 crore projects

Sports complexes, foot overbridges, cycle tracks to be built by Delhi Development Authority.

Published: 08th October 2019 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2019 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minster Hardeep Singh Puri laying the foundation stone of a foot overbridge in Dwarka on Monday.

Union Minster Hardeep Singh Puri laying the foundation stone of a foot overbridge in Dwarka on Monday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Dwarka sub-city has received a Rs 292-crore civic and sports infrastructure push with Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday laying the foundation of 10 projects, including a golf course, a cycle track, a sports complex, foot overbridges, and an Utsav Pandal, which will be completed in two years. The projects, to be executed by Delhi Development Authority (DDA), have been launched months before the Delhi Assembly polls, which are due early next year.

Puri said the central government would ensure that there was no dearth of funds for development projects in the city. He said the process of regularisation of unauthorised colonies, land-pooling and other projects had started.

Present on the occasions were Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, DDA vice-chairman Tarun Kapoor and the MPs from south and west Delhi, Ramesh Bidhuri and Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, respectively.
Speaking on the occasion, Puri said that the Centre was committed to the overall development of the country and special emphasis was being laid on making the national capital a world-class city. He said that the land pooling policy would help transform the developmental prospects of Delhi.

The minister directed DDA to complete the projects within the stipulated time frame. The sports complex at Sector 8 will be a Centre of Excellence for wrestling, weightlifting, boxing, judo and kabaddi, and the project would cost Rs 66 crore. It is likely to be completed in 24 months. Besides, another sports complex in Dwarka Sector 23 will be a Centre of Excellence for football, and it will be completed in 24 months at a cost of Rs 39 crore.

Puri also laid the foundation stone of a cycle track in Sector 11 which is scheduled to be completed by April next year.“The foot overbridges will provide safe crossing facility to more than 16,200 pedestrians a day and will reduce traffic congestion and improve traffic speed,” said a DDA official.

The DDA will also create an Utsav Pandal in Sector 10 of Dwarka at a cost of Rs 6 crore. It will be a facility for the local community to hold social events and community activities. The target date for completion of the Pandal is June 2020.

Baijal lauded the initiative of the DDA to execute the projects and hoped they would be completed in time. He said that owing to population growth, the requirement for infrastructure has increased considerably.

