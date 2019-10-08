Eight years after man’s killing, wife’s boyfriend and his driver arrested

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: More than eight years after a man was killed and his body was chopped up, the police have arrested his wife’s boyfriend and his driver for their involvement in the case. The victim was identified as Ravi Kumar, police said. “Parts of his dead body have been exhumed from Alwar, Rajasthan,” said Additional CP, Crime Branch, BK Singh, adding that the main accused, Kamal, was in a relationship with the wife of the deceased.

Kamal Singla, 31, is a resident of Tapukda, Alwar, while his driver Ganesh Kumar, 27, is a resident of Samastipur, Bihar. On March 23, 2011, a missing complaint was lodged by Ravi’s father. It was suspected that Shakuntala and her brother’s friend Kamal were behind the crime, the officer said.

In March 2012, polygraph tests of Shakuntala and Kamal were conducted. However, Shakuntala and Kamal were found to be truthful.

In January 2016, a polygraph test of Shakuntala’s brother was conducted and he too was found to be truthful. Despite the polygraph tests, the investigating agency was not satisfied as the probe pointed to the involvement of Shakuntala, her brother, and Kamal.

Then brain mapping tests of Kamal and the brother were conducted at the Forensic Science Laboratory, Gandhinagar, in 2017. “The result of the brain mapping test was startling. Shakuntala’s brother was given a clean chit. However, it nailed Kamal. It stated that the evidence in the form of experiential knowledge of hypothetical probes indicated that Kamal had convinced Shakuntala to marry Ravi and then avoid any relation with him,” the officer said.

“Isolated experiential knowledge responses also signified that Kamal had killed Ravi by strangulating him. After killing Ravi, Kamal had buried his dead body at some secluded place,” he added. Singh said that after the results of the tests came out, Kamal and Shakuntala disappeared.

On September 27 this year, Kamal Singla was arrested by a team of the Crime Branch from Alwar.

The officer said that efforts were on to trace the remaining body parts. “Shakuntala is absconding. She will be found soon,” he said.

Brain mapping test nailed main accused

While polygraph tests of the accused showed them to be truthful, brain mapping tests returned startling results, and they nailed the main accused, Kamal, indicating that he had killed the victim.