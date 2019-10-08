Home Cities Delhi

Eight years after man’s killing, wife’s boyfriend and his driver arrested

While polygraph tests of the accused showed them to be truthful, brain mapping tests returned startling results, helping to nail the main accused.

Published: 08th October 2019 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2019 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: More than eight years after a man was killed and his body was chopped up, the police have arrested his wife’s boyfriend and his driver for their involvement in the case. The victim was identified as Ravi Kumar, police said. “Parts of his dead body have been exhumed from Alwar, Rajasthan,” said Additional CP, Crime Branch, BK Singh, adding that the main accused, Kamal, was in a relationship with the wife of the deceased.

Kamal Singla, 31, is a resident of Tapukda, Alwar, while his driver Ganesh Kumar, 27, is a resident of Samastipur, Bihar. On March 23, 2011, a missing complaint was lodged by Ravi’s father. It was suspected that Shakuntala and her brother’s friend Kamal were behind the crime, the officer said.

In March 2012, polygraph tests of Shakuntala and Kamal were conducted. However, Shakuntala and Kamal were found to be truthful.

In January 2016, a polygraph test of Shakuntala’s brother was conducted and he too was found to be truthful. Despite the polygraph tests, the investigating agency was not satisfied as the probe pointed to the involvement of Shakuntala, her brother, and Kamal.

Then brain mapping tests of Kamal and the brother were conducted at the Forensic Science Laboratory, Gandhinagar, in 2017. “The result of the brain mapping test was startling. Shakuntala’s brother was given a clean chit. However, it nailed Kamal. It stated that the evidence in the form of experiential knowledge of hypothetical probes indicated that Kamal had convinced Shakuntala to marry Ravi and then avoid any relation with him,” the officer said.

“Isolated experiential knowledge responses also signified that Kamal had killed Ravi by strangulating him. After killing Ravi, Kamal had buried his dead body at some secluded place,” he added. Singh said that after the results of the tests came out, Kamal and Shakuntala disappeared.

On September 27 this year, Kamal Singla was arrested by a team of the Crime Branch from Alwar.
The officer said that efforts were on to trace the remaining body parts. “Shakuntala is absconding. She will be found soon,” he said.

Brain mapping test nailed main accused

While polygraph tests of the accused showed them to be truthful, brain mapping tests returned startling results, and they nailed the main accused, Kamal, indicating that he had killed the victim.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajasthan Rajasthan crime Alwar murder
India Matters
Women folk engage in preparing and giving final shape to 'diyas' in gauthan at Van-charauda. | (Photo | EPS)
Women in Chhattisgarh turn cow dung into gold with eco-friendly gobar diyas
An idol of goddess Durga. (Photo| PTI)
Organizers unfazed as Azaan at Kolkata Durga Puja pandal kicks up row
Nizam VII Mir Osman Ali Khan
Nizam fund was public money of erstwhile Hyderabad, says historian
he police came across a sack with Re 1 and Rs 2 coins, some bank documents, his Aadhaar, PAN and senior citizen cards. | Sayantan Ghosh
Mumbai beggar dies rich, leaves behind Rs 11.5 lakh fortune

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Modi-Xi summit: Mahabalipuram gets a makeover but not everyone is thrilled
Children being initiated into the world of letters at the Vidyarambham celebrations organised at the Ernakulam Siva Temple on Sunday | Express
Kerala: Children introduced to reading, writing at Vidyarambham ceremony
Gallery
Gauri Khan, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's better half, is an interior designer par excellence. The 49-year-old has designed some gorgeous spaces for celebrity friends and other clients (including the interiors for the ‘one night only’ party in Mumb
Inside 8 of Gauri Khan's stunning luxury aesthetic living spaces designed for Bollywood celebrities
IAF personnel display their skills with rifles during the 87th Indian Air Force Day celebrations at Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Abhinandan-led MiG-21 formation and more: Glimpses of 87th Indian Air Force Day celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp