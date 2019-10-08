Expulsion from BJP unjust, says former mayor Sarita Chaudhary

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Former south Delhi mayor and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sarita Chaudhary said on Monday that she was expelled from the party without being given an opportunity to present her side of the story, which, she said, was against the principles of natural justice.

Chaudhary and her estranged husband Azad Singh, also a Delhi BJP leader, were forced out of the party last week. Singh was the president of Mehrauli district and Chaudhary was holding charge of the party’s ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ cell. Both were removed from their positions soon after a video in which Singh is allegedly seen slapping her surfaced on social media last month. The incident was considered a serious case of indiscipline as it took place just after a meeting in which Union minister and assembly elections in charge of the Delhi unit, Prakash Javadekar, was present.

Speaking during a press conference on Monday, Chaudhary said that she was punished for no fault of hers.

She also accused Singh of assaulting her and misbehaving with her on various occasions. The couple are engaged in a divorce case.

“I request the party leadership to intervene and enable me to get justice and restore my self-respect,” she said.No immediate reaction was available from Delhi BJP leaders. Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari couldn’t be reached for his response.

Responding to Chaudhary’s allegations, Singh said that since the divorce case was in court, he wouldn’t comment on the matter. “She can do whatever she wants to pursue her political aspirations. I don’t want to add anything,” he said.