Increased supply of subsidised onions sought in Delhi as Navratri ends

NEW DELHI: Anticipating an increase in demand for onions after the Navratra festival, the Delhi government held a review meeting with the food and civil supplies department on Monday.

The Aam Aadmi Party government has been providing subsidised onions at the rate of Rs 23.50 a kilo to people for the past 10 days. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal directed that at least one mobile van should be provided in each ward and that the food and civil supplies department should intensify enforcement activities by making regular field inspections to check instances of hoarding, black-marketing, and profiteering.

According to the government, enforcement teams will also check the implementation of stock limits prescribed for onions, and violators may be strictly proceeded against as per the provisions of law.

Since September 28, 2019, after the government stepped in to supply subsidised onions, prices of onion in the retail and wholesale markets have remained under check.

Increase in the prices of onion has become a political issue in the national capital, and the BJP has been attacking the AAP government for not taking any action against people who, according to the saffron party, are hoarding onions and are allegedly close to the current establishment. According to the government, 400 shops are selling onions, which currently cost Rs 60-70 per kg.