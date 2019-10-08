Home Cities Delhi

Increased supply of subsidised onions sought in Delhi as Navratri ends

The Aam Aadmi Party government has been providing subsidised onions at the rate of Rs 23.50 a kilo to people for the past 10 days.

Published: 08th October 2019 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2019 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Onion

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Anticipating an increase in demand for onions after the Navratra festival, the Delhi government held a review meeting with the food and civil supplies department on Monday.

The Aam Aadmi Party government has been providing subsidised onions at the rate of Rs 23.50 a kilo to people for the past 10 days. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal directed that at least one mobile van should be provided in each ward and that the food and civil supplies department should intensify enforcement activities by making regular field inspections to check instances of hoarding, black-marketing, and profiteering.  

According to the government, enforcement teams will also check the implementation of stock limits prescribed for onions, and violators may be strictly proceeded against as per the provisions of law.
Since September 28, 2019, after the government stepped in to supply subsidised onions, prices of onion in the retail and wholesale markets have remained under check.

Increase in the prices of onion has become a political issue in the national capital, and the BJP has been attacking the AAP government for not taking any action against people who, according to the saffron party, are hoarding onions and are allegedly close to the current establishment.  According to the government, 400 shops are selling onions, which currently cost Rs 60-70 per kg.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Onion Navratri
India Matters
Women folk engage in preparing and giving final shape to 'diyas' in gauthan at Van-charauda. | (Photo | EPS)
Women in Chhattisgarh turn cow dung into gold with eco-friendly gobar diyas
An idol of goddess Durga. (Photo| PTI)
Organizers unfazed as Azaan at Kolkata Durga Puja pandal kicks up row
Nizam VII Mir Osman Ali Khan
Nizam fund was public money of erstwhile Hyderabad, says historian
he police came across a sack with Re 1 and Rs 2 coins, some bank documents, his Aadhaar, PAN and senior citizen cards. | Sayantan Ghosh
Mumbai beggar dies rich, leaves behind Rs 11.5 lakh fortune

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Modi-Xi summit: Mahabalipuram gets a makeover but not everyone is thrilled
Children being initiated into the world of letters at the Vidyarambham celebrations organised at the Ernakulam Siva Temple on Sunday | Express
Kerala: Children introduced to reading, writing at Vidyarambham ceremony
Gallery
Gauri Khan, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's better half, is an interior designer par excellence. The 49-year-old has designed some gorgeous spaces for celebrity friends and other clients (including the interiors for the ‘one night only’ party in Mumb
Inside 8 of Gauri Khan's stunning luxury aesthetic living spaces designed for Bollywood celebrities
IAF personnel display their skills with rifles during the 87th Indian Air Force Day celebrations at Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Abhinandan-led MiG-21 formation and more: Glimpses of 87th Indian Air Force Day celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp