Home Cities Delhi

JNUSU cancels protest as some object to Rashid participating

The protest gathering, in which JNU alumnus Shehla Rashid was supposed to participate along with some Left leaders and filmmakers.

Published: 08th October 2019 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2019 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

JNU

JNU campus (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru Students’ Union on Monday said that a protest against the abrogation of Article 370 had been cancelled because of “unavoidable reasons”.

The protest gathering, in which JNU alumnus Shehla Rashid was supposed to participate, was to be on ‘64 days of shutdown: Abrogation of Article 370, and the reality behind stability, peace, and development in Jammu and Kashmir’.

A few JNUSU councillors apparently objected to the event because of Rashid’s participation.  
Besides Rashid, the gathering was supposed to be addressed by some Left leaders and filmmakers.
“We assure the student community that we will organise another protest gathering as soon as possible,” JNUSU said in a statement.

They condemned the JNU administration for organising a talk on October 3 in which Union minister Jitendra Singh was invited “to spew lies and justify the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A, and the communication blackout in J&K."

“We also condemn the ABVP’s lumpenism against the protesting students during the talk. Everyone has the right to protest in the university, and the curtailing of this right by the admin-ABVP nexus should leave no doubt regarding the true nature of the admin,” they said.

“The JNUSU resolves to build a united struggle against this Sanghi admin and the RSS-BJP and to fight for the democratic rights enshrined in the Constitution to each and every citizen,” they added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
JNU JNUSU protest Article 370 Shehla Rashid
India Matters
Women folk engage in preparing and giving final shape to 'diyas' in gauthan at Van-charauda. | (Photo | EPS)
Women in Chhattisgarh turn cow dung into gold with eco-friendly gobar diyas
An idol of goddess Durga. (Photo| PTI)
Organizers unfazed as Azaan at Kolkata Durga Puja pandal kicks up row
Nizam VII Mir Osman Ali Khan
Nizam fund was public money of erstwhile Hyderabad, says historian
he police came across a sack with Re 1 and Rs 2 coins, some bank documents, his Aadhaar, PAN and senior citizen cards. | Sayantan Ghosh
Mumbai beggar dies rich, leaves behind Rs 11.5 lakh fortune

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Modi-Xi summit: Mahabalipuram gets a makeover but not everyone is thrilled
Children being initiated into the world of letters at the Vidyarambham celebrations organised at the Ernakulam Siva Temple on Sunday | Express
Kerala: Children introduced to reading, writing at Vidyarambham ceremony
Gallery
Gauri Khan, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's better half, is an interior designer par excellence. The 49-year-old has designed some gorgeous spaces for celebrity friends and other clients (including the interiors for the ‘one night only’ party in Mumb
Inside 8 of Gauri Khan's stunning luxury aesthetic living spaces designed for Bollywood celebrities
IAF personnel display their skills with rifles during the 87th Indian Air Force Day celebrations at Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Abhinandan-led MiG-21 formation and more: Glimpses of 87th Indian Air Force Day celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp