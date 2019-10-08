JNUSU cancels protest as some object to Rashid participating

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru Students’ Union on Monday said that a protest against the abrogation of Article 370 had been cancelled because of “unavoidable reasons”.

The protest gathering, in which JNU alumnus Shehla Rashid was supposed to participate, was to be on ‘64 days of shutdown: Abrogation of Article 370, and the reality behind stability, peace, and development in Jammu and Kashmir’.

A few JNUSU councillors apparently objected to the event because of Rashid’s participation.

Besides Rashid, the gathering was supposed to be addressed by some Left leaders and filmmakers.

“We assure the student community that we will organise another protest gathering as soon as possible,” JNUSU said in a statement.

They condemned the JNU administration for organising a talk on October 3 in which Union minister Jitendra Singh was invited “to spew lies and justify the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A, and the communication blackout in J&K."

“We also condemn the ABVP’s lumpenism against the protesting students during the talk. Everyone has the right to protest in the university, and the curtailing of this right by the admin-ABVP nexus should leave no doubt regarding the true nature of the admin,” they said.

“The JNUSU resolves to build a united struggle against this Sanghi admin and the RSS-BJP and to fight for the democratic rights enshrined in the Constitution to each and every citizen,” they added.