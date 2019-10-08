Nithu RS crowned Miss Trans Queen India 2019

Home Cities Delhi

This was the third edition of Miss Trans Queen India, organised since 2017 by Deepa Ardhnareshwar Empowerment Foundation.

Nithu RS from Bengaluru, Karnataka bagged the title of Miss Trans Queen India 2019, at the event held at Dilli Haat in Janakpuri, New Delhi, recently. Shelly Rai from Chhattisgarh and Bonita from Jodhpur were declared first and second runner ups respectively.

The participants were ranked on their behaviour, body language, confidence in facing camera, personal interview, etiquettes, physical fitness as well as their general knowledge.

A number of ministers and government functionaries, including Delhi Minister of Social Welfare Rajendra Pal Gautam, Founder & Chairman of Noon Welfare Trust Mohd Zaidi and MLAs Rajesh Rishi (Janakpuri) and Mahinder Yadav (Vikaspuri) attended the show.

“In our society, trans women suffer lot of humiliation; they have to struggle a lot in life. This platform helps them get noticed by society at large and also helps build their confidence. This platform acts as a stepping stone to glamour industry as our winners also represent the country on international platforms like Ms International Trans Queen,” said Reena Rai, founder of the Deepa Ardhnareshwar Empowerment Foundation.

“Two very important segments that can help trans women are government and Bollywood. While our girls are already making inroads into the film industry, it is the government which is still to become proactive on this front,” Rai, explaining why government functionaries were invited to the event.

