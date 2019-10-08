Home Cities Delhi

Pedestrian trial: All well on day one in Delhi's Krishna Nagar

Many visitors said that the project was going to be a solution for the earlier traffic issues.

Published: 08th October 2019 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2019 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

The East civic body implemented a ban on the entry of motor vehicles on a trial basis at Krishna Nagar market in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)

The East civic body implemented a ban on the entry of motor vehicles on a trial basis at Krishna Nagar market in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) trial run of pedestrianisation and parking management in Krishna Nagar market area received positive response from traders and customers on the first day of its implementation on Monday.

Many visitors said that the project was going to be a solution for the earlier traffic issues. “This is a prominent market in east Delhi. This is a good step...there won’t be any traffic. We can walk comfortably and shop,” said Sakshi Babbar. “I really like it. I never realised that these roads were this broad,” laughed Jyoti Sandhu, 31. Most shopkeepers said that the market area witnessed numerous cases of snatching earlier. “This will prove to be a great relief for women. Earlier, there was an issue of safety. Bikers used to come and snatch gold chains, mobile phones and purses,” said Lucky Khurana, who runs a toy shop.   

One of the shopkeepers, however, said that he was not content. “I haven’t attended to even a single customer since morning. Earlier, people used to bring in their scooties and our shop ran well,” he said.   
Nodal Officer of the project, Aman Rajput said this concept would give people space to move around.

“There are four slots where we are managing street parking and about 200m away from the area, which has been pedestrianised, there is multi-level parking,” he said, adding the parking facility will be free of cost during the trial.

The trial run will be held till October 11. If it is a hit, a similar plan will be done for other markets like Geeta Colony and Laxmi Nagar

The plan
The main road of Lal Quarter Market from Chachi Building to Ghondli Chowk has been developed as a pedestrian walkway and another small stretch of Mandir Marg has been made non-motorised zone

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
EDMC Delhi Municipal Corporation Krishna Nagar
India Matters
Women folk engage in preparing and giving final shape to 'diyas' in gauthan at Van-charauda. | (Photo | EPS)
Women in Chhattisgarh turn cow dung into gold with eco-friendly gobar diyas
An idol of goddess Durga. (Photo| PTI)
Organizers unfazed as Azaan at Kolkata Durga Puja pandal kicks up row
Nizam VII Mir Osman Ali Khan
Nizam fund was public money of erstwhile Hyderabad, says historian
he police came across a sack with Re 1 and Rs 2 coins, some bank documents, his Aadhaar, PAN and senior citizen cards. | Sayantan Ghosh
Mumbai beggar dies rich, leaves behind Rs 11.5 lakh fortune

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Modi-Xi summit: Mahabalipuram gets a makeover but not everyone is thrilled
Children being initiated into the world of letters at the Vidyarambham celebrations organised at the Ernakulam Siva Temple on Sunday | Express
Kerala: Children introduced to reading, writing at Vidyarambham ceremony
Gallery
Gauri Khan, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's better half, is an interior designer par excellence. The 49-year-old has designed some gorgeous spaces for celebrity friends and other clients (including the interiors for the ‘one night only’ party in Mumb
Inside 8 of Gauri Khan's stunning luxury aesthetic living spaces designed for Bollywood celebrities
IAF personnel display their skills with rifles during the 87th Indian Air Force Day celebrations at Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Abhinandan-led MiG-21 formation and more: Glimpses of 87th Indian Air Force Day celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp