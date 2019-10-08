Pedestrian trial: All well on day one in Delhi's Krishna Nagar

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) trial run of pedestrianisation and parking management in Krishna Nagar market area received positive response from traders and customers on the first day of its implementation on Monday.

Many visitors said that the project was going to be a solution for the earlier traffic issues. “This is a prominent market in east Delhi. This is a good step...there won’t be any traffic. We can walk comfortably and shop,” said Sakshi Babbar. “I really like it. I never realised that these roads were this broad,” laughed Jyoti Sandhu, 31. Most shopkeepers said that the market area witnessed numerous cases of snatching earlier. “This will prove to be a great relief for women. Earlier, there was an issue of safety. Bikers used to come and snatch gold chains, mobile phones and purses,” said Lucky Khurana, who runs a toy shop.

One of the shopkeepers, however, said that he was not content. “I haven’t attended to even a single customer since morning. Earlier, people used to bring in their scooties and our shop ran well,” he said.

Nodal Officer of the project, Aman Rajput said this concept would give people space to move around.

“There are four slots where we are managing street parking and about 200m away from the area, which has been pedestrianised, there is multi-level parking,” he said, adding the parking facility will be free of cost during the trial.

The trial run will be held till October 11. If it is a hit, a similar plan will be done for other markets like Geeta Colony and Laxmi Nagar

The plan

The main road of Lal Quarter Market from Chachi Building to Ghondli Chowk has been developed as a pedestrian walkway and another small stretch of Mandir Marg has been made non-motorised zone