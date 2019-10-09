Boy found hanging from tree in Delhi, cops suspect suicide 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 16-year-old boy was found hanging from a tree near his house in southeast Delhi’s Sarita Vihar on Tuesday, police said, adding that it was suspected to be a case of suicide. Deputy Commissioner of Police, southeast, Chinmoy Biswal, said that a call reporting the incident was received at Sarita Vihar Police Station at 9.30 am.

“We were told that one person was hanging from a tree between the metro yard and the Agra canal drainage near Jasola Mother Dairy,” he said, adding that the boy’s body was found to have marks of external injuries. The deceased was later identified as a resident of Abul Fazal Enclave.

“During initial local enquiry, it was revealed that last night, around 12 am, the victim suffered some injury near Hari Kothi, Abul Fazal Enclave, and he left the spot for treatment. He went to his house, where his parents got angry with him... then he left home on the pretext of getting treatment,” the police official said.

“On the tree, his footprint, with blood, was observed.

It seems that he climbed and hanged himself to death,” the officer said, adding that further investigation in the case was in progress.“We are investigating it from other angles too,” he said. The body of the deceased minor has been sent for post-mortem, the police said.