Home Cities Delhi

Parking facility at Qutb Minar soon

A pedestrian underpass connecting parking lot and the monument complex was also planned but the proposal is stuck as a decision is to be taken by the ASI. 

Published: 09th October 2019 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2019 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

In 2018, ASI had decided to illuminate the complex’s monuments.

In 2018, ASI had decided to illuminate the complex’s monuments. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Soon, the visitors to Qutb Minar will be able to drive to the 12th-century monument without worrying about parking their vehicles as a new improved parking facility at the world heritage site is likely to be operational in a couple of days. As part of the Qutb Minar complex redevelopment project, the state-run real estate developer, National Building Construction Corporation (NBCC) is also sprucing up public facilities including water kiosks, cloakroom, souvenir shops, and toilets blocks for tourists.

Senior officials of the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) and the developer, associated with the project, said remaining work would be completed in four weeks. “The parking lot is ready and we may open it for users in next two-three days. The work on ticketing counter and other utilities is still going on, which may take some more time. Say about three-four weeks,” said an official. 

The authorities are also adding pathways and ramps for sightseers with special needs. A set of signage and benches are being installed for the comfort of the tourists. A pedestrian underpass connecting parking lot and the monument complex was also planned but the proposal is stuck as a decision is to be taken by the ASI. 

“The redevelopment of the parking facility and other services got delayed as the requisite permission for excavation and construction came late though it was in-house project of the ASI. The work had to be stopped on occasions in the absence of approvals,” said an official.

Revamp in store for Alai Darwaza
ASI had begun work on estimate preparation for the conservation of Alai Darwaza. However the proposal didn’t move further due to non- availability of funds as the sanctioned budget is completely exhausted this year, said an ASI official. “We are hopeful to get budget allocation in next financial year,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Qutb Minar Qutb Minar parking
India Matters
Police exhuming bodies of the family members who died under mysterious circumstance, from their graves at Koodathayi. (Photo | EPS)
Soft-spoken, beautiful, accused of theft: Batchmates recount the Jolly they knew!
Chhattisgarh's first model Amanaka police station located on the Greater Eastern (GE) road of Raipur. ( Photo| EPS)
This Chhattisgarh model police station works on corporate style, asks 'How can I help you'
Political activist Shehla Rashid (Facebook photo)
Shehla Rashid announces decision to quit electoral politics, opposes BDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir
Vistara airline ( File Photo )
Vistara airline offers 48-hour sale across its domestic network starting October 10

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister Prakash Javedkar (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Already fulfilling sustainable development targets for 2030: Prakash Javadekar
'A majority of us get less than Rs 30,000 monthly wage' decry TSRTC workers
Gallery
28-year-old Vartika Singh recently bagged the coveted crown of Miss Diva Universe 2019. Here is all you need to know about the beauty queen from Lucknow. (Photo | Vartika Singh Instagram)
Vartika Singh: All you need to know about the Miss Diva Universe 2019
It's the end of another festive season and our pandal-hopping Bollywood celebrities made sure to wrap up Durga Puja in style. Take a look at glimpses of Vijayadashami/ Dusshera celebrations by Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Karan Johar, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh
Durga Puja 2019 in pics: Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji, Kajol have a 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' reunion!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp