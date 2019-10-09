Parking facility at Qutb Minar soon

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Soon, the visitors to Qutb Minar will be able to drive to the 12th-century monument without worrying about parking their vehicles as a new improved parking facility at the world heritage site is likely to be operational in a couple of days. As part of the Qutb Minar complex redevelopment project, the state-run real estate developer, National Building Construction Corporation (NBCC) is also sprucing up public facilities including water kiosks, cloakroom, souvenir shops, and toilets blocks for tourists.

Senior officials of the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) and the developer, associated with the project, said remaining work would be completed in four weeks. “The parking lot is ready and we may open it for users in next two-three days. The work on ticketing counter and other utilities is still going on, which may take some more time. Say about three-four weeks,” said an official.

The authorities are also adding pathways and ramps for sightseers with special needs. A set of signage and benches are being installed for the comfort of the tourists. A pedestrian underpass connecting parking lot and the monument complex was also planned but the proposal is stuck as a decision is to be taken by the ASI.

“The redevelopment of the parking facility and other services got delayed as the requisite permission for excavation and construction came late though it was in-house project of the ASI. The work had to be stopped on occasions in the absence of approvals,” said an official.

Revamp in store for Alai Darwaza

ASI had begun work on estimate preparation for the conservation of Alai Darwaza. However the proposal didn’t move further due to non- availability of funds as the sanctioned budget is completely exhausted this year, said an ASI official. “We are hopeful to get budget allocation in next financial year,” he said.