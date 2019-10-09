Home Cities Delhi

School managements displeased with Delhi government’s diktat

The Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Committee, which runs four aided schools in the national capital, feels that the step is an attempt to bypass laws under the constitution.

Published: 09th October 2019 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2019 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (File | PTI)

By  Siddhanta Mishra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The recommendations of Delhi government on the changes in the staff recruitment process have affected the principals and other stakeholders in government-aided schools.“There is no basis of such kind of an order this is just an attempt by the government to push their own demands and do politics. We have no problem with new directions but students are suffering because of a lack of teachers. The government without seeing the repercussion of such a move has put a blanket ban on recruitment. If there is a committee guilty of such activity, then, they should be punished as per the law but stopping all aided schools from recruiting new staff is not helpful,” said Maroof Khan, principal of Zakir Husain Senior Secondary School in Jafrabad area.   

Since this government has come to power it has taken numerous anti-Sikh decisions, this is one such decision. The schools are run according to the law prescribed in the Constitution, the selection committee has enough members of the government.

Why is the government hounding them? The salaries that the staff is being paid is not Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s money. It is the government’s money which has accepted the constitution and laid down rules. This decision is against minorities,” said Manjinder Singh Sirsa, president, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC).

Sibghaullah Siddiqui, former principal of another government-aided school said, “It is only after clearance from the department of education, that any appointment of staff is finalised by the schools. This argument of the government about lack of transparency just does not convince me for halting the entire recruitment process. They want to take the management of the aided schools and cut our rights given under the law of the Delhi School Education Act and Rules.”

Schools are run according to the law prescribed in the Constitution. The selection committee has enough government members. Why is the government hounding them?
Manjinder Singh Sirsa, president, DSGMC

They want to take the management of the aided schools and cut our rights given under the law of the Delhi School Education Act and Rules Sibghaullah Siddiqui, former school principal.

