Thieves smash window of parked vehicle to steal journalist’s phone in Delhi

The journalist has lodged an e-FIR and said that a PCR van was taking rounds inside the institute but there was no patrolling outside.

Published: 09th October 2019 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2019 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A journalist working with CGTN had her phone stolen by unidentified thieves, who smashed the window of her car and took it away, police said on Tuesday. The victim has been identified as Ravinder Bawa. She has earlier worked with national channels such as Aaj Tak and Headlines Today, and international organisations such as BBC and National Geographic. 

“It was between 7 and 8 in the morning when I had my car parked outside Pusa institute while I was inside for a walk. After finishing the walk, when I went out, I saw that the window on the front passenger side of my car was broken and my phone, which I had left inside the dashboard was not there anymore,” she said. 

“My bag was lying right under the dashboard. There was some other stuff in the car. It was intact. They only took away the phone. Perhaps somebody was keeping an eye on me. I had moved out of my car with the phone, but then I opened the door and kept my phone inside. They saw the phone and must have aimed at stealing it,” she said. 

Bawa has lodged an e-FIR at the Inderpuri Police Station. She said that a PCR van was taking rounds inside the institute but there was no patrolling outside. “I told the officials in the van that perhaps there is no fear of police,” said Bawa, who lives in New Rajender Nagar.

“I haven’t heard of such an incident before in that area, but after it happened to me, people around told me that such cases have occurred before as well. That means it has become a trend,” she added. Police are investigating the matter.  “The CCTV camera installed there was facing the other side,” a senior police officer said.

