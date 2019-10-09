Home Cities Delhi

Two Delhi women killed as LPG cylinders explode

The victims have been identified as Hemlata and Rambiri, Hemlata was at home with her 62-year-old mother, who was visiting her on the occasion of Dussehra.

Published: 09th October 2019 08:52 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A 38-year-old woman and her mother died after two LPG cylinders exploded in north-east Delhi’s Karwal Nagar area, the fire service said on Tuesday.A fire official said that a call was received at 10.45 am to report that a house had caught fire in New Sabapur, Karwal Nagar, near Sadguru Ashram.
“Immediately, two fire tenders were rushed to the location,” he said, adding that two women died on the spot while a service personnel from a gas agency suffered burn injuries and was taken to GTB hospital for treatment.

Deputy commissioner of police, north-east, Ved Prakash Surya, said that a case of causing death due to negligence had been registered. “A crime and forensics team was called to the spot to collect evidence. We are looking into the negligence,” he said.

The victims have been identified as Hemlata and Rambiri, 62. The service man suffered 50 per cent burns, police said. He has been identified as Rajesh, 42. “While the two women were declared brought dead, Rajesh was admitted for treatment. He has sustained 50 per cent burns. The bodies were sent for autopsy,” a police officer said.

He said Hemlata was at home with her 62-year-old mother, who was visiting her on the occasion of Dussehra. “Later, Hemlata had called Rajesh for assistance to get an LPG cylinder refilled,” he said, adding that nobody else was at home.

Tragedy occurred while filling a cylinder
A service personnel from a gas agency was filling a small cylinder from a larger one. The gas leaked and the two cylinders exploded. The two women were standing close to the cylinders,said a police officer.

