What’s trending this Diwali

From colours, fabrics to even complete ensembles, experts in the business break it down for you

Published: 09th October 2019 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2019 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

Dussehra is over and now it’s time for Diwali. This festival of lights usually establishes the trends that dominate the festive season. To help us decipher what’s in vogue, we ask few prominent fashion designers.
Veerali Raveshia believes that versatile separates is the season’s trend; that can be dressed up or down to suit the occasion. “It’s like buying multiple dresses in one. Also, classic sari is a good investment since it can be worn in multiple ways. Have fun with the drape over a lehenga, high-waist pants or team it up with a well-structured blouse,” the designer advises.

For her, the perfect ensemble is a combination of a beautiful Bandhani or handwoven Banarasi dupatta in classic colours, over a staple ivory, beige or red kurta.

Echoing Raveshia is Gautam Gupta, who believes that a nice elegant sari and a smart blouse can complete any festive season. “Also, kurtas with dhotis, pleated lower and skirts are also in great demand. The wardrobe essentials include Banarasi saris, Bandhani kurtas, golden skirts, and a golden blouse along with a full-length Anarkali,” adds Gupta, who recommends munga georgette, organza, silk, Matka slik, chanderi silk and linen silk in sea green, mint green, lemon yellow, maroon red, sliver mink, metallic grey and onion pink.

For Vandana Malhotra, it’s a neon-hued outfits, jewellery or footwear. “Brides(to be) have started coming to me with lots of requirement for their bridal trousseau with heaving neon touch lehenga, embroidery on lighter base, beads with neon colours.”

For the ones who enjoy a little twist, Vidhi Verma suggests power shoulders and exaggerated sleeves. “They are going to do magic this festive season. Fabrics like crushed lycra, sheer shimmer, fabric surfacing with patchwork and hand paint are floating this season. Colours like grey, black, yellow gold, emerald, lilac champagne and ivory are totally in.”

Ashima Sharma of Ashima S Couture suggests a mix of western and traditional wear. “One can opt for crop tops or buttoned western blouse with lehenga skirt. It’s often seen that people also wear a buttoned blouse of the western style to pair and make it a proper fusion wear. Women have made style statements with ruffles over time and the latest innovation is the ruffled lehenga skirt with a matching blouse is a head-turner style statement,” concludes Sharma.

