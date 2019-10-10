BSF bus rams into scooty, kills woman

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 28-year-old woman died while her husband and their seven-year-old daughter were injured after a BSF bus smashed into their scooty on Wednesday, police said.

Those injured were identified as Zamil Alam, 39, a resident of Madangir, and his seven-year-old daughter Khushi. The two were taken to a hospital by a PCR van while Zamil’s wife was crushed under the bus. The woman was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead. She has been identified as Nelofer.

The driver of the BSF bus, Head Constable Ramesh Chander Sharma, was apprehended and the bus was impounded.