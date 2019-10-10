Home Cities Delhi

Delhi HC seeks government’s reply on plea for new landfill 

The petition, which will be heard next on December 9, has been moved by NGO Anti Corruption Council of India.

Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court Wednesday asked the Centre, the AAP government and MCD here to respond to a PIL seeking creation of a new landfill site for dumping the solid waste and garbage generated in the national capital.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar issued notice to the Environment Ministry, the Delhi government and the three municipal corporations seeking their stand on the plea which has also sought directions to stop dumping of waste at the existing landfills at Ghazipur, Bhalswa and Okhla.

The petition, which will be heard next on December 9, has been moved by NGO Anti Corruption Council of India claiming that the existing sites are filled much beyond their capacity and also pose a health risk to those living nearby. 

