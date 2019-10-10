Fitness centres allowed in Delhi's non-commercial localities 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Wednesday approved amendments to the Master Plan of Delhi (MPD) 2021, allowing fitness centres, including gymnasiums and yoga or meditation centres in non-commercial areas.

The step was taken during a meeting of the authority chaired by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, who is also the chairman of DDA.

“Considering various representations received for continuation (of fitness centres), the authority today approved amendment in MPD by which fitness centres (including gymnasiums, yoga or meditation centres and wellness centres) have been allowed to continue, considering their role in making the Fit India movement a success,” said a DDA official.

However, the authority has placed a rider on new facilities coming up after the notification of the amendment.

“It has further been decided that from the date of notification, new fitness centres and wellness centres shall only be allowed on the ground floor and basement,” said the official.

The amendment gives relief to owners of such establishments, which were facing the threat of sealing.

Earlier this month, a Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee had directed the DDA and municipal corporations to seal these centres in non-commercial areas.

In Wednesday’s meeting, the DDA also approved the development of Sanjay Lake Park Complex, spread over 10.26 hectares at Trilokpuri, for residential purposes, based on mixed-use development under Transit-Oriented Development norms.

“For this, the land use for the site will be changed from commercial to residential”, said the official.

The authority also cleared a proposal for merger of 1,000 small-sized LIG flats in Narela. The DDA has been struggling to dispose of these flats owing to their size. It was earlier proposed to allow merger of two adjacent flats so that the unsold units could be put up for sale.

“Two adjacent LIG flats will be allotted in pairs to a buyer with the permission to amalgamate two flats into one with an approximate plinth area of 99.8 square metres.

