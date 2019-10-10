Home Cities Delhi

‘If you are sorted inside, you will reflect that energy’:  Peter Walsh

Get Organised workshop by Soul Speak at Whizdom Club on Saturday, educator Dhwani Gambhir will help you self reflect.

By Nikita Sharma
Express News Service

Professional organiser Peter Walsh said, “You will never get organised if you don’t have a vision for the life you want.” Adding to this ideology, educator Dhwani Gambhir believes that everyone has a different way of being organised. 

During a two-hour De-clutterand Get Organised workshop by Soul Speak at Whizdom Club on Saturday, Gambhir will help you self reflect. She will begin the session with a digital decluttering activity. 

“Apart from physical clutter, my focus will be on digital, emotional, mental and spiritual aspects of it. There will be activities on self-reflection, where participants will make a decluttering plan for themselves. Everybody has a phone these days, so I will make them declutter a part of it at the workshop. It will help them get an idea of how to get started,” says the 31-year-old, who holds a PhD in Economics from IIT Delhi.

Gambhir, who has been into organising stuff since she was a teenager, will use her own experiences to help participants find their unique ways. She believes everybody has inborn organisation skills and abilities. The ultimate goal is to bring the best in you.  

“This workshop focuses on helping you find your own way of doing it because it’s a process that can’t be generalised. It’s not necessary that only minimalism means organising your stuff. You have to find what clicks with you. If I copy someone else’s idea of decluttering, I may not be able to maintain it for long,” adds Gambhir, who came across decluttering as a concept seven years back and has been doing intentional decluttering since then.

With time comes perfection. She read books and articles online that helped her find a way of life for herself. 

“The books will only give you the tool and process of how to work on it. Decluttering should never be imposed. It’s a layer by layer step that needs to be adopted as a way of life. But that doesn’t mean you start taking it to a level of obsession. You shouldn’t stress yourself out.”

She futher adds, “Plan your breaks, listen to your heart, and don’t go rigid on yourself. I advocate self-care, self-reflection and self-knowledge because that is what takes us forward. If you’re sorted inside, irrespective of any physical clutter outside, you will reflect that energy.”

After the session, participants can get in touch with Gambhir for any real-time queries or suggestions in the following week. 

