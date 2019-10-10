Home Cities Delhi

Lost and found

Exactly two years after the release of his first EP, One In A Million, Sidharth Bendi launched his second project, Lost recently.

Exactly two years after the release of his first EP, One In A Million, Sidharth Bendi launched his second project, Lost recently. While the former was more cheerful, in the second EP, Sidharth has chosen to experiment with genres, while choosing a more truthful storytelling method through art. He will soon tour the country, showcasing more of his original work. 

What truly makes him stand out is his approach towards making music, which he admits is not fixed. Interestingly, he doesn’t like to restrict himself by categorising his sound under one genre. “When I released One In A Million, I was 18. Although most of the songs were written around the same time, I gave it time and reworked on a couple of them as I went about exploring and understanding music better,” he shares. 

When you listen to the second EP, you notice that Sidharth seems more confident as he takes this introspective method. The first track on the second EP – Phases – is a fingerstyle guitar instrumental, which perfectly sets the mood for the rest of the tracks. A first for the singer-songwriter, with this one, he aims to signify the process of music-making. While the lyrics and base composition was done by Sidharth himself, he got on board Akhil Kodamanchili, who produced and also gave the EP a new twist. 
“In the last two years, my house shows and gigs have given me exposure and perspective towards my soundscape and other genres. When Akhil joined me, I let his influences and creative ideas flow, which gave Lost a new outlook,” he adds. 

The exquisite title track, Lost, is one of his experiments in electronic direction dealing with love and relationships. 

