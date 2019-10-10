Home Cities Delhi

Rape accused trying to flee country nabbed at Delhi airport

The CISF received a tip-off that Saini, involved in a rape case registered at the Nihal Vihar police station, is likely to fly abroad to evade his arrest.

Published: 10th October 2019 07:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2019 07:05 PM   |  A+A-

stop rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A rape accused trying to flee to Malaysia to evade his arrest was apprehended at Delhi airport, CISF officials said on Thursday.

Amit Saini, aged about 30, was scheduled to board a flight to Kuala Lumpur by a Malaysia Airlines flight late on Wednesday night, they said.

The CISF received a tip-off that Saini, involved in a rape case registered at the Nihal Vihar police station, is likely to fly abroad to evade his arrest, the officials said.

Immediately, all the CISF personnel of IGI Airport were briefed, surveillance and intelligence team coordinated with different stakeholders and shared the accused's description.

The officials checked all the manifests available for the Malaysia-bound flights and carried out a thorough search in departure, forecourt area.

At night, a passenger with the description shared by the Delhi Police was zeroed in near the check-in area of Terminal-3.

On enquiry, it was established that he was the accused the Delhi Police was looking for.

A team of the Delhi Police identified him, the officials said. Saini was handed over to police for further legal action.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rape accused flee Delhi airport IGI Airport
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Lighting has been put up at five rathas at Mahabalipuram ahead of the meet between Chinese President Xi Jinping and PM Modi. (Photo | EPS/R.Satish babu)
Here's how Mahabalipuram is getting ready to welcome PM Modi and Xi Jinping
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp