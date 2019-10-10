Sound of solace

By Express News Service

Fans of Kailash Kher and his band Kailasa will be pleased to know that one of the band’s former guitarists, Sankarshan Kini, is now settled in Auroville and is charting a unique path of his own in his musical career.

The composer and multi-instrumentalist admits that during his Kailasa days, he couldn’t find the kind of environment he desired in Mumbai, despite its rich musical scene. Hence he moved to Auroville four years ago and has never left since then.

This weekend, he will be seen performing along with Kirtana Krishna, a vocalist, guitarist and songwriter, who also resides in Auroville, in a jazz music show called All Things That You Are. “We met a couple of years ago in Pondicherry, but it was only recently after she became my jazz guitar student, that we started playing together,” says Sankarshan.

As for the show at Adishakti, he says, “We’re presenting a set of American swing and Brazilian standards. Expect clearly defined melodies interspersed with spontaneous instrumental and vocal improvisation.”

