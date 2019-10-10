Storytelling festival starting on October 11, with a musical twist

Rahiba R Parveen By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India’s own storytelling festival, inspired by its ancient form of storytelling called the Dastan Goi or Kissa Goi, Kathakar (International Storytellers Festival) is set to begin on October 11 with a musical twist to the art of storytelling.

This festival was started in 2010 with the aim of preserving the traditional form of storytelling India is famous for, and over the years it has created a platform for artists from across the world to come and perform in their own unique way.

“We had begun it to preserve the ancient form of storytelling, and nine years down the line it has become a celebration in itself. We don't have writers here, but everybody walks up and narrates a story they want to tell,” said Shaguna Gahilote, curator of the festival. The three-day festival is going to be held at Delhi’s heritage park, the Sunder Nursery in Nizammuddin.

This time, artists from India and various other countries are taking part in the festival. “This time we have had international storytellers who are doing it with music. Our chief patron, Mohit Chauhan, is a musician as well. This time we have a Polish storyteller who plays the harp and tells the story by playing it. Similarly, we have someone coming from Australia, and a lot of musical influence in storytelling. Last year, an African-British participant, Tuup, had performed and it was unique, so this time we have called for participants who are going to use music,” Gahilote added.

Renowned Indian artists, including Manoj Bajpai, Imtiaz Ali, and Danish Hussain, are going to be among the guests in the festival. The programme will begin with Buddhist chanting by monks of Sherab Ling Monastery, 2003 Grammy award winners.