Survey on for housing slum dwellers in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In good news for people living in slum clusters across the national capital, the Delhi government has begun a survey in order to ascertain the demand for houses required for rehabilitation of slum dwellers.

Under the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal plans to rehabilitate the residents in in-situ mode, or within a radius of 5 kilometres of the existing slum so that there is minimum disruption in the lives of those who are rehabilitated.

The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) is undertaking the survey in 675 slum clusters in Delhi for estimating the total demand for housing for the poor under the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana. It is an app-based survey wherein a digital record of the households is being made and the residents are being provided certificates. According to the government, the survey has already covered 1.25 lakh households in roughly 270 slum clusters, and they will be issued survey certificates by the Delhi government soon.

“The Delhi government will issue survey certificates to each family living in jhuggi clusters, which will have the location and jhuggi number, along with a photograph of the family. This survey will help the government in estimating the demand for construction of houses for the poor in the coming years”, said Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain.

The DUSIB has hired an external agency to do the survey. The survey teams are collecting information about households with photographs of their personal identification documents. This is to ascertain the number of years the family has been residing in the slum cluster and record the number of persons in each household. This will help in preventing unfair claims later on during the allotment process.