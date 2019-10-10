‘Two options for hiring in government-aided schools’: Experts

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: There are mainly two options before the Delhi government after it decided to review the process of recruiting staff at government-aided schools, experts said on Wednesday.

One option is to call a special session of the Delhi Assembly and make an amendment to the Delhi School Education Act and Rules, 1973. The second option is to tighten the noose on the management committees of these schools and make it mandatory for them to accept the terms of the government.

“If the government is paying 95 per cent of the salary, then one option could be to link the grant given to these schools for salaries with condition which state that only teachers who have the DSSB clearance will be accepted,” said Khagesh Jha, a lawyer in the Supreme Court.

Similarly, Ashok Agarwal, an education activist, suggested that the chief minister convene a special session of the Assembly and propose the amendment, which would then go for approval to the Centre.

“There is a requirement to review the selection process of staff at aided schools. The Delhi government can bring in an amendment in the Delhi Assembly,” said Agarwal.

The Directorate of Education has frozen the recruitment process at government-aided schools for the past one month.