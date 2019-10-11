ASI seeks report on gate crashing at Humayun’s tomb

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The office of the Director-General (DG) of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has sought a report from Humayun’s tomb’s Conservation Assistant (CA) on alleged gate-crashing by a group of foreign diplomats that took place on Wednesday evening.

According to ASI officials, the foreign group entered the 16th-century tomb, with Delhi Police security, cover through its VIP gate without permission and entry tickets.

“The cavalcade of three vehicles carrying around five-six foreign diplomats made unauthorised entry to the monuments. They had come to the place without prior information. The private security staff posted at the monument was manhandled by police personnel when they tried to perform their duty,” said an ASI official adding that a call was made later to the police control room (PCR) to lodge the complaint.

“Instead of registering a case, senior police officials are trying to hush-up the matter. But a report has been sought from CA of Humayun’s tomb pertaining to the incident. A formal complaint will also be sent to the embassy concerned and the Delhi Police Commissioner,” said the official.

Kumar Gyanesh, additional DCP confirmed that the ASI had no prior information about the visit, however, added that the diplomat had bought the ticket. “After he left, ASI’s guard called the PCR and complained about a ‘person’ who was not agreeing to buy the ticket. When the SHO (Nizamuddin Police Station) went there, he was informed that the said person had gone inside after taking the ticket,” he said.

He denied any complaint of manhandling by the police personnel. “The one, who is making this allegation, should come up with video evidence... The call, we received, was not of manhandling. There was no commotion at all,” said the police official.