CISF officer, friend held for planting drugs in car

NEW DELHI: A day after 550 grams of charas was recovered from the car of an IAS officer’s husband, police on Thursday arrested a CISF commandant and his friend for allegedly planting the drugs.

Commandant Ranjan Pratap Singh posted as a director of Bureau of Security (BOS) in the Ministry of External Affairs, and his friend Neeraj Chauhan, a lawyer from Aligarh, were charged with criminal conspiracy and under provisions of the NDPS Act, police said.

On Wednesday evening, a CISF officer received a call about a suspicious car parked at CGO Complex.

A search of the car turned up 52 pouches containing 550 grams of charas. Police later traced the location of the person who had called the CISF officer and found that he was a street vendor in Mehrauli.

The street vendor told police that two men approached him on Wednesday and took his phone to make an emergency call.

With the help of CCTV footage, police identified the two men and their car. The car belonged to Ranjan Pratap Singh.

Singh first tried to mislead police, but later confessed of planting drugs in the car with the help of his friend to falsely implicate the IAS officer’s husband in a drug peddling case.