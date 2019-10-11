Home Cities Delhi

Delhi's air quality remains 'poor' for second day, likely to turn 'very poor' by October 13

The SAFAR said biomass fire counts in Punjab and Haryana have increased significantly over the last two days and will now start influencing Delhi's AQI.

Published: 11th October 2019 08:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2019 08:23 PM   |  A+A-

The city's AQI is predicted to slip to 239 on Saturday October 12.

The city's AQI is predicted to slip to 239 on Saturday October 12.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The national capital's air quality remained "poor" on Friday and is likely to slip into the "very poor" category by Sunday, officials said.

The overall air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded at 208, which falls in the "poor" category.

The city experienced poor air quality for the first time this season on Thursday, the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) said.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded Delhi's air quality in the "poor" category on Friday, with an AQI of 216 and PM10, particulate matter 10 micrometres or less in diameter, and PM2.5 as the prominent pollutants.

Particles narrower than 10 micrometres are the most hazardous because they can get deep into the lungs, and some may even get into the bloodstream.

ALSO READ | Poor air quality in-store: Pollution levels to rise as Delhi gets cooler

The city's AQI is predicted to slip to 239 on Saturday.

The SAFAR said biomass fire counts in Punjab and Haryana have increased significantly over the last two days and will now start influencing Delhi's AQI.

The national capital's AQI may start deteriorating from October 13, "towards very poor", it said.

"Late monsoon withdrawal is not good for air quality in north India.

During the third and fourth week of October, the temperature will also start to cool.

The anticyclone, which persists as part of the withdrawal, along with clear skies and sinking motion will make the atmosphere very stable beneath...means significantly calm surface winds," the SAFAR said.

These factors will lead to stagnant weather conditions -- low wind speed, descending air, and compressed boundary layer -- which favour rapid fine particulate matter formation and accumulation of pollutants, it said.

The situation becomes bad if any additional internal (like firecrackers) or external (stubble burning) emission sources contribute to it.

ALSO READ | Delhi's air quality 'satisfactory', likely to dip to 'moderate' by October 5

Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather, a private forecaster, said the situation is likely to deteriorate rapidly around October 20-22 when the wind will change direction from easterly to northwest and westerly.

Westerly and northwesterly winds bring dust from western regions and smoke caused by burning of crop residue in neighbouring Punjab and Haryana to Delhi-NCR.

Starting October 15, stricter measures to fight air pollution will come into force in Delhi and its neighbourhood as part of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which was first implemented in Dehi-NCR in 2017.

These measures included increasing bus and metro services, hiking parking fees and stopping use of diesel generator sets when the air quality turns poor.

When the situation turns "severe", GRAP recommends closure of brick kilns, stone crushers and hot mix plants, sprinkling of water, frequent mechanised cleaning of roads and maximising power generation from natural gas.

The measures to be followed in the "emergency" situation include stopping entry of trucks in Delhi and construction activities, and introduction of the odd-even car rationing scheme.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Air Quality Air Pollution Delhi Pollution
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp