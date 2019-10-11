Fire breaks out at chemical godown in North East Delhi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A fire broke out at a chemical godown in North East Delhi on Friday, injuring a worker, officials said.

Three workers, Ajay (20), Bhola (18) and Vicky (19), were inside the warehouse in Sonia Vihar area when the incident occurred at 11.50 am.

All the three managed to escape but Ajay suffered minor burn injuries on his hand, the police said.

After receiving a call about the incident, the fire department sent 16 fire tenders to the spot, a senior fire official said.

The warehouse, located on a field with no shed, had chemicals like paint thinners.

The fire spread to the entire ground.

The police said that a case under relevant sections will be registered against the owner of the warehouse.

"We have recorded the statement of the three men and will take legal action after investigating the matter," a senior police officer said.