Smoke from stubble burning in neighbouring states causing 'severe' pollution in Delhi: Kejriwal

Published: 11th October 2019 05:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2019 07:59 AM

By Express News Service

As air quality deteriorates with the onset of winter, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday hoped that all stakeholders, including the Centre, Punjab and Haryana governments, will take some concrete steps to curb the pollution.

Stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana contributes a significant portion of Delhi’s overall pollution, according to a report by the Centre-run System of Air Quality Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

In a series of tweets in Hindi, Kejriwal said that Delhi’s air pollution went down by 25 per cent in the remaining months of the year. “However, in October-November, the stubble burning in neighbouring states is dangerously polluting the air. The smog is coming. We are taking all the steps that we can at our level in Delhi — Odd-Even, Diwali, burning garbage, blowing dust, etc.,” he said. “I hope that all the authorities will take some concrete steps to end this pollution forever — Central Government, Punjab and Haryana Governments, NGT, SC.”

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the overall quality index (AQI) of the national capital region was recorded as “poor” at 201 on Friday morning.
Incidentally, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday said crop stubble burning is likely to come down more this year due to the Centre’s scheme to subsidise machinery required for crop residue management.

The scheme can be availed in National Capital Region, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. The scheme was launched for a period of two years in the financial year 2019-20. “The scheme is running successfully and helped reduce stubble burning last year. Stubble burning will further come down this year,” the agriculture minister said.

