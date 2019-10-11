Home Cities Delhi

Week-long awareness campaign on mental health

The campaign focused on creating awareness about and engaging in positive mental health practices among children aged six and above. 

By Express News Service

When not even 10 per cent of people suffering from mental health go out to consult a professional, it means there is an immediate need for action, support and awareness so that the situation doesn’t reach a stage where it gets too late. 

Continuing with its efforts towards promoting the mental health and well-being of orphaned and vulnerable children, Miracle Foundation India organised a week-long mental health awareness campaign. 
Children who experience adversity such as poverty, broken families, trauma, difficult living situations, neglect, and any kind of abuse at an early stage of life are at a higher risk of experiencing mental health issues such as anxiety, fear, depression, grief, self-harm, etc. 

Speaking about the initiative, Nivedita Das Gupta, Country Head, Miracle Foundation India said, “Apart from ensuring a safe and loving family environment for every child, it is essential to focus on psycho-social elements in their crucial years of development. We have developed a strong framework for positive mental health practices of children under our care, which helps us to create a loving and nurturing environment for them.”

During the campaign, a number of activities on the issues of self-awareness, positive thoughts, self-esteem and how to differentiate between ‘good’ and ‘bad’ self-talk were conducted. 

