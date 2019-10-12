Home Cities Delhi

A treasure trove for luxury living

Offering a curated experience of interior design and turnkey solutions, the studio strikes the perfect balance between modern aesthetics and factoring personalisation, while transforming spaces.

The INV Studio in Delhi is embellished with class-apart designs.

By Express News Service

Redefining luxurious living by combining time-honoured artisan techniques with precise state-of-the-art detailing, INV has carved a niche with its premium interior and architectural space across the world. The brand launched INV Home a new store yesterday in Delhi with a focus on luxe interior design concepts
According to Nitin Jain, Founder & Managing Director, INV Home, “The INV Studio is embellished with class-apart designs and materials that lend a luxe accent and provide a befitting space for the statement-making home décor pieces. Offering a curated experience of interior design and turnkey solutions, the studio strikes the perfect balance between modern aesthetics and factoring personalisation, while transforming spaces.

He further added, “The well-thought concept of INV is developed with care and passion to speak the language and detail in every space. The concept is designed and balanced in a way where one does not buy a product but an overall experience of INV Home.  At INV, everything is luxury and luxury is everything. High-end quality material, styled with understated elegance, lend a unique richness to INV products offering an envious luxury living experience.”

For the designs renowned International Dutch designer Jeroen Wolterink also came on board here. The new-look brings international techniques through Indian craftsmanship. According to Jain, “Each product at INV is finely designed to be treasured.”

