A treasure trove for luxury living

By Express News Service

Redefining luxurious living by combining time-honoured artisan techniques with precise state-of-the-art detailing, INV has carved a niche with its premium interior and architectural space across the world. The brand launched INV Home a new store yesterday in Delhi with a focus on luxe interior design concepts

According to Nitin Jain, Founder & Managing Director, INV Home, “The INV Studio is embellished with class-apart designs and materials that lend a luxe accent and provide a befitting space for the statement-making home décor pieces. Offering a curated experience of interior design and turnkey solutions, the studio strikes the perfect balance between modern aesthetics and factoring personalisation, while transforming spaces.

He further added, “The well-thought concept of INV is developed with care and passion to speak the language and detail in every space. The concept is designed and balanced in a way where one does not buy a product but an overall experience of INV Home. At INV, everything is luxury and luxury is everything. High-end quality material, styled with understated elegance, lend a unique richness to INV products offering an envious luxury living experience.”

For the designs renowned International Dutch designer Jeroen Wolterink also came on board here. The new-look brings international techniques through Indian craftsmanship. According to Jain, “Each product at INV is finely designed to be treasured.”