Home Cities Delhi

Alka Lamba returns to Congress after 5 years with AAP

Lamba was disqualified from the legislative assembly in September on the ground of defection.

Published: 12th October 2019 04:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2019 04:36 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi AAP MLA Alka Lamba. (File photo)

Delhi AAP MLA Alka Lamba. (File photo)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Former Aam Aami Party (AAP) MLA Alka Lamba on Saturday joined the Congress party ahead of the Delhi Legislative Assembly election.

She had quit the Congress in 2014 to be a part of Arvind Kejriwal's AAP but returned to the Congress after five years.

"I am very happy that the Congress party has again accepted me as its member. Though I was away from the party, I could not get separated from its ideology," she said.

"I am thankful to Sonia ji and Rahul ji and also other Congress leaders. I have joined the party to give voice to the people and their issues. I have joined the party to give more power to it," added Lamba.

Lamba was disqualified from the legislative assembly in September on the ground of defection. The order of her disqualification was issued by Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel days after she announced joining the Congress.

Speaker Goel passed the order of disqualifying her from the House after considering a petition moved by AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj. Lamba represented Chandni Chowk Assembly seat of the national capital. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Alka Lamba Delhi Congress AAP Delhi AAP Delhi polls
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Researchers find plastic-eating bacteria, BBMP won’t use it
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray along with Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray release the manifesto for assembly elections in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Sena poll manifesto promises lower power bill, subsidised food canteens
The unaided school teachers raising slogans during the Kerala Unaided School Teachers and Staff Union protest in front of Secretariat demanding wages equivalent to the government and aided sector. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala to bring in legislation to ensure minimum wages for school teachers
Police taking prime accused Jollyamma to the house of deceased Roy Thomas for collecting evidence at Koodathayi in Thamarassery. ( Photo | TP Sooraj )
Jolly murder case: A blow-by-blow account of the chilling drama at Koodathayi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Prime Minister Modi picks up trash along Kovalam beach
Gallery
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is back in Mumbai after her Maldives vacation with husband Anand Ahuja and we have a compilation of some of their best moments, which were shared on their various social media handles. The couple was accompanied by Rhea Kapoor and her alleged boyfriend Karan Boolani. Take a look at their pictures! (Photos | Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor Instagram)
Inside Sonam and Rhea Kapoor's Maldives vacation with beaus Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp