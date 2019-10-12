Green cover will be multiplied ten times in Lutyen’s Delhi revamp: Union Minister Hardeep Puri

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre’s ambitious Central Vista redevelopment plan will not require the felling of any trees and will multiply the green cover by 10 times, said Union Urban Development Minister Hardeep Puri on Friday.

The redevelopment plan will include the renovation of Parliament, construction of a new central secretariat and revamping of Rajpath. The minister said this at the launch of the mobile app, “mHariyali,” to encourage public engagement in planting trees and other such green drives. People can upload information/photos of any plantation done by them, which is linked to app and will be displayed on the website www.epgc.gov.in.

“Not a single tree will be cut. There is no question of taking a 100-year-old tree and cutting it,” Puri said when asked if the plans for the central vista affect the green cover in the area. He also said that at this stage only ideas are being floated and there will be widespread public consultation before anything is finalised.

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra said the firm to execute the plans will be finalised before Diwali.

