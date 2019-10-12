‘Lame excuses to hide graft of BJP mayors’: AAP leader Sanjay Singh

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh again targeted the Modi government for not granting permission to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to attend the C-40 Climate Summit at Copenhagen.

Singh said by giving “lame excuses” of cancelling Kejriwal’s visit to the C-40 Summit, the BJP is trying to shield “corruption” in MCDs. “The Centre must answer how many permissions of chief ministers to go abroad it has cancelled?”

“If the international leaders are not calling the mayors of Delhi MCDs as they are the most corrupt municipal bodies of the world, it is not the chief minister’s fault. Kejriwal has neither asked them to do corruption nor asked them to malign India’s image.”

Later, the BJP hit back claiming that there was a steep decline in the number of DTC buses and their routes in the AAP rule.