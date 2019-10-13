Home Cities Delhi

Man beaten to death by wife in outer Delhi's Narela

On Saturday, Javed returned home in drunken state and had a quarrel with his wife who then beat him up.

Blood

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 35-year-old man was beaten to death allegedly by his wife in outer Delhi's Narela following a quarrel over his drinking habits, police said on Sunday.

Javed (35) was a drunkard and his wife Salma used to fight with him often over his drinking habits, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Gaurav Sharma said.

On Saturday, Javed returned home in drunken state and had a quarrel with his wife who then beat him up, Sharma said.

He went to bed afterwards and was found dead the next day at around 6 am, he added.

Ajim (25), the younger brother of Javed, blamed the killing on Salma, the DCP said.

On the basis of Ajim's statement, a case of murder was registered against Salma and and she was arrested, the police said.

