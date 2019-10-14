Home Cities Delhi

Coursera launches campus programme for universities

According to this programme, universities across the world will be able to use Coursera’s contents for students, alumni and as well as for their faculty.

Published: 14th October 2019 09:28 AM

By Express News Service

One of the pioneering global online educational platform, Coursera, has launched a new initiative titled Coursera for Campus.

Universities will have access to more than 3,600 high-quality courses. The educational institutions will also be able to use tools such as author content and assessment, analytics among other such functions. 

Recently in the capital city for the launch, Jeff Maggioncalda, CEO, Coursera, made a case in point for online courses for students.

“Hundreds of millions of job seekers will enter the workforce in the coming years, but higher education in many countries finds it difficult to deliver the skills students need in the age of AI and automation. Coursera for Campus gives universities the ability to quickly respond to the demands of a rapidly changing economy,” he said.

According to him, India is home to Coursera’s second-largest learner base – representing a little more than 10 per cent of our global learner base with around 4.8 million learners.

In a conversation with The Morning Standard, he said, “With the launch of Coursera for Campus, we now have an offering that will help any university in India to launch job-relevant learning, author and scale online programs and provide lifelong learning to alumni, faculty and staff.

"To raise the Gross Enrollment Ratio rate from 26 to 35 per cent by 2025, India will have to build 250 universities. It is both time-consuming and costly. With our campus offering, we can help existing universities to expand their reach and impact by creating programs that respond to the demands of the employers.”

Coursera for Campus for universities can integrate a variety of courses for areas such as engineering, business, law, health, arts, data science and design in their exhibiting catalogues. Founded by Daphne Koller and Andrew Ng, Coursera also includes features such as gradebooks and plagiarism detection.

