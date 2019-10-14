Home Cities Delhi

Court reserves order on summoning Gambhir as accused on AAP leader's complaint

The order was reserved by the court after hearing the arguments from Atishi who said there was sufficient ground to summon Gambhir as accused.

Published: 14th October 2019 09:02 PM

Former cricketer and now East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court Monday reserved order on summoning BJP leader Gautam Gambhir as accused on AAP leader Atishi's complaint against him alleging that he was enrolled as a voter in two Assembly constituencies in Delhi.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal reserved the order for October 22.

The court had earlier asked Atishi to prove her locus standi for filing the petition against Gambhir.

The plea, filed by advocate Mohd Irshad, alleged that Gambhir has enrolled "deliberately" and "illegally" as a voter in Karol Bagh and Rajinder Nagar Assembly constituencies.

Atishi lost to Gambhir in 2019 general election from East Delhi constituency.

