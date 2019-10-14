Home Cities Delhi

Government likely to allow Advani, Joshi to stay in official bungalows in Lutyens' Delhi

The 91-year-old Advani, who is a former deputy prime minister, and the 85-year-old Joshi, a former Union minister, did not contest the Lok Sabha election this year.

BJP veteran LK Advani (File|PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government is likely to allow veteran BJP leaders and former MPs L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi to stay in their official bungalows on security grounds, sources said.

According to the rules, former MPs have to vacate their bungalows within a month of dissolution of the previous Lok Sabha.

Sources said the Union home ministry is learnt to have recommended allowing both the leaders to stay in their official bungalows due to security considerations, adding, however, a final decision will soon be taken.

Advani and Joshi have official bungalows on Prithviraj Road and Raisina Road respectively in Lutyens' Delhi.

Advani was first elected to Parliament as a Rajya Sabha member in 1970 and has been the most experienced parliamentarian.

Meanwhile, around 35 ex-MPs are yet to vacate their official bungalows in Lutyens' Delhi, five months after the dissolution of the previous Lok Sabha.

President Ram Nath Kovind on May 25 dissolved the 16th Lok Sabha with immediate effect on the recommendation of the Union Cabinet after the Modi government was formed for a second term.

