Home Cities Delhi

Quarrelling drunkard 'beaten to death' by wife in Delhi's Narela

The official further said that Salma was fighting a court case against her husband who used to assault and abuse her in an inebriated state every night.

Published: 14th October 2019 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2019 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 35-year-old man was beaten to death allegedly by his wife in outer Delhi's Narela following a quarrel over his drinking habits, police said on Sunday.

Javed, a welder by profession, was a drunkard and his wife Salma used to fight with him often over his drinking habits, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Gaurav Sharma said.

On Saturday, Javed returned home in drunken state and had a quarrel with his wife who then beat him up, Sharma said. He went to bed afterwards and was found dead today at around 6 am by his younger brother Ajim (25), he added.

Sabra, the victim's mother alleged that her daughter-in-law used to hit and threaten her as well asserting that she was working with the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW).

"On Saturday night, she told Javed to stop drinking and later hit him. I thought they would stop fighting so I went to my shop. When I came home, Javed was asleep and it was only in the morning that Ajim found out that his brother had died," Sabra said.

Ajim too accused Salma of killing Javed, the DCP said.

On the basis of Ajim's statement, a case of murder was registered against Salma and she was arrested, the police said.

Refuting Salma's claim, the DCW said that the accused was enrolled as a volunteer in one of its schemes.

"We runs a grassroots programme called 'Mahila Panchayat' where we encourage women leaders on the ground to create awareness on women's issues," a DCW official said.

"We have thousands of volunteers associated with us. Salma was neither a staffer of the DCW nor the Mahila Panchayat. She was just a volunteer with the Panchayat," the official added.

The official further said that Salma was fighting a court case against her husband who used to assault and abuse her in an inebriated state every night.

"We are not aware as to what happened that night. But we will investigate the matter and take necessary action as per law," the official said. The couple has three children-- two daughters and a son.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi crime Delhi murder Narela Narela murder
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TSRTC workers protesting at JBS bus stop on 10th day of the strike in Hyderabad (Photo | EPS)
Telangana bus strike enters 7th day, no respite for commuters
TNIE Explores: Meesapulimala-The second highest peak in Kerala
Gallery
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
May-Britt Moser shared the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2014 with her then husband, Edvard Moser 'for their discoveries of cells that constitute a positioning system in the brain.' In other words, our body's inner GPS which would enable us to ori
Abhijit-Esther is 6th Nobel couple. Do you know the others?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp