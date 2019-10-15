Home Cities Delhi

Appointment of teachers cancelled day before joining in Delhi

The teachers were given their appointment letters recently and were supposed to join on Tuesday.

Published: 15th October 2019 08:53 AM

classroom, school, teachers

For representational purposes (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Following an order from the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), the South Delhi Municipal Corporation has cancelled the appointment of more than 3,700 primary school teachers for all three civic bodies in the city. On Monday, the SDMC, which is the apex body for the three corporations for the appointment of teachers, issued a public notice in this regard.

“The recruitment process of Teacher (Pry.) under post code 16/17 and 01/18 selected by DSSSB to the post of Teacher (Pry.) is hereby kept in abeyance till further order. All appointment letters issued to the candidates for joining in SDMC schools w.e.f 15/10/2019 are cancelled,” the notice stated.

The teachers were given their appointment letters recently and were supposed to join on Tuesday. The order came after an applicant challenged the results of the municipal teachers’ recruitment exam held by the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSB) in September and October 2018, in CAT. Around 1,200, 989, and 2,000 posts are lying vacant in schools run by the North, South and East civic bodies, respectively.

