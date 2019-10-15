Home Cities Delhi

Boy visiting Delhi for shooting competition dies in hotel of suspected electrocution

He and five other boys and their coach had come to Delhi on Wednesday for the competition at Karni Singh Shooting Range.

Published: 15th October 2019 09:07 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A 15-year-old boy who had come to Delhi from Dehradun to participate in a shooting competition died after allegedly being electrocuted at an OYO hotel in southeast Delhi’s Pul Prahladpur area, police said on Monday. “He was rushed to Apollo hospital where he was declared brought dead,” said Chinmoy Biswal, deputy commissioner of police (southeast).

He and five other boys and their coach had come to Delhi on Wednesday for the competition at Karni Singh Shooting Range, the DCP said. Four of the six boys had returned on Saturday. Two boys and their coach stayed as their tournament was scheduled to end by October 17, police said.

On the day of the incident, the boy was taking bath and suddenly his roommate heard a shout. He and the hotel staff entered the bathroom from the ventilation window, as the door was locked from inside, and they found the victim unconscious. The post-mortem was conducted at AIIMS. It is suspected that the boy died of electrocution.

