Conclave on osteoporosis and arthritis affecting senior citizens

By Express News Service

To observe World Arthritis Day (October 12) and World Osteoporosis Day (October 20), an India Arthritis and Osteoporosis Conclave was organised at Taj Vivanta Ambassador in New Delhi. The theme of the day-long event was Locomotion Disability Prevention in senior citizens. The conclave was organised by Fortis Flt Lt Rajan Dhall Hospital in collaboration with Bone and Joints Society, Indian Orthopaedic Association (Delhi Chapter), Dr Joints Group of Clinics and GD Goenka University, Gurugram. The aim of the conclave was to bring the key issues afflicting the senior citizens in their sunset years.

Arthritis and osteoporosis along with muscle sarcopenia affect the locomotion of elderlies significantly. Timely investment in a phased manner can address the issue significantly. This can be best achieved by bringing together healthcare practitioners from the fields of neurology, orthopaedics and endocrinology, general physicians and physiotherapists with the objective of building synergies to effectively minimise the risk posed by progressive rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases (RMDs).

One of the most interesting and unique session was a panel discussion on various ways for senior citizen locomotion disability prevention. Topics included a national programme for senior citizens, better insurance coverage, desired changes in curriculum in schools and institutions and Right to Health.

Rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases (RMDs) are a diverse group of diseases that commonly affect the joints, but can also affect the muscles, other tissues and internal organs. There are more than 200 different RMDs, affecting both children and adults. They are usually caused by problems of the immune system, inflammation, infections or gradual deterioration of joints, muscle and bones. Many of these diseases are long term and worsen over time. They are typically painful and limit function. In severe cases, RMDs can result in significant disability, having a major impact on both quality of life and life expectancy.