Delhi to get 100 new Mohalla clinics this week

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To achieve the target of setting up 1,000 Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics (AAMC) by the end of this year, the Delhi government is set to roll out more than 100 such clinics within this week. According to sources, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be inaugurating 10 to 15 Mohalla Clinics in this week in Vikaspuri, Mangolpuri, Kirari and Burari. While the other such primary healthcare centres will be made open to the public by their local MLAs.

Sources said that last week Health Minister Satyendar Jain wrote to the PWD and Health Department to finish all the pending work for these clinics and on Monday, the PWD submitted a report on clinics which are ready to be functional from this week.“The appointment of doctors and other staff is completed. These are going to be porta cabins to be open across all 11 districts,” said an official to this newspaper.

To increase the number of such clinics, government in July started seeking accommodation on rented basis. So far, there are 210 such clinics in the city. “New Mohalla Clinics on rent are being opened for which survey and visit of sites for finalisation is being done at the level of eleven Chief District Medical Officers and the rent is fixed by rent fixation committee at CDMO offices along with PWD department,” said a notice from DGHS.

On Monday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia paid a surprise visit to two Mohalla Clinics in East Delhi and enquired about the quality of service provided at the clinic and if patients were satisfied.

Sisodia also checked the medicine availability. On being apprised of the irregular water supply situation at the clinic in Mayur Vihar, he directed the PWD officials to look into the matter and solve the issue.

Improving healthcare

As per Delhi government data, 1.62 crore patients have visited the mohalla clinics from 2015 till July 2019. Of these, 80% were women, senior citizens and children. Earlier this month, 10 mohalla clinics in CR Park, Greater Kailash-I, Greater Kailash-II, Shahpur Jat, Khirki Flats, Savitri Nagar, Chirag Delhi and Sheikh Sarai areas were inaugurated.