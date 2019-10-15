Home Cities Delhi

Empower  local artisans

This gave Emily the inspiration to launch her own label, Kaisori, with the mission to support local artisans by bringing their work to the cities.

Published: 15th October 2019 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

Emily Chakraborty

Emily Chakraborty

By Express News Service

While backpacking across India, Emily Chakraborty discovered local handicrafts at every destination she visited. Many of them were on the verge of dying out and could not be found outside their place of origin. This gave Emily the inspiration to launch her own label, Kaisori, with the mission to support local artisans by bringing their work to the cities.

“It inspired me to support the cause of Indian craft techniques, organic products, and revive its culture across the urban landscapes of India. I’m fiercely passionate about making Indians re-discover their love for art and organic products completely handmade in India,” she shares. 

All of Kaisori’s products are exclusively handmade. The brand has tie-ups with local artisans from across the country and features over 25 kinds of craft, from cherial masks to kavad storytelling boxes and Varanasi flying gods.

At the core of the label sits a three-member team, which is always on the lookout for new crafts to explore. “Our story of sustainability is at a grass-root level. We believe in creating constant work and growth for the artisans and make this a sustainable and socially responsible venture,” says Chakraborty.

Her approach has helped the dying art of bundi miniature paintings to come to life again. The label is also looking to innovate on existing art forms, such as Jaipur pottery, which they aim to give a new meaning to by using it to create jewellery.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Emily Chakraborty handicrafts Kaisori
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russian servicemen carry the coffin of late Soviet cosmonaut Alexei Leonov during a funeral ceremony at a military cemetery in Mytishchi, outside Moscow. (Photo | AFP)
RIP Alexei: First person to walk in space no more
OnePlus 7T
OnePlus 7T: Is it worth buying?
Gallery
Continuing a long-standing tradition, Britain’s Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, arrived in Islamabad on October 14 on a five-day visit, to further improve ties between the two countries. Kate's attire was praised by m
IN PICTURES | Kate Middleton pays tribute to fashionista Diana on first Pakistan tour
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp