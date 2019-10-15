Empower  local artisans

By Express News Service

While backpacking across India, Emily Chakraborty discovered local handicrafts at every destination she visited. Many of them were on the verge of dying out and could not be found outside their place of origin. This gave Emily the inspiration to launch her own label, Kaisori, with the mission to support local artisans by bringing their work to the cities.

“It inspired me to support the cause of Indian craft techniques, organic products, and revive its culture across the urban landscapes of India. I’m fiercely passionate about making Indians re-discover their love for art and organic products completely handmade in India,” she shares.

All of Kaisori’s products are exclusively handmade. The brand has tie-ups with local artisans from across the country and features over 25 kinds of craft, from cherial masks to kavad storytelling boxes and Varanasi flying gods.

At the core of the label sits a three-member team, which is always on the lookout for new crafts to explore. “Our story of sustainability is at a grass-root level. We believe in creating constant work and growth for the artisans and make this a sustainable and socially responsible venture,” says Chakraborty.

Her approach has helped the dying art of bundi miniature paintings to come to life again. The label is also looking to innovate on existing art forms, such as Jaipur pottery, which they aim to give a new meaning to by using it to create jewellery.