Home Cities Delhi

Five cops jailed for fake encounters to be released in Punjab

The ministry had also announced the release of eight Sikh prisoners, lodged in jails, for committing crimes during the militancy period in Punjab.

Published: 15th October 2019 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Five personnel of the Punjab police, serving time in different jails for offences committed during militancy in Punjab, will be released from jail after the Centre approved a proposal of the state government requesting their release, officials said on Monday. These included one SP, four DSP rank officers, 8 inspectors, a sub-inspector, one ASI besides others who were convicted in different cases of fake encounters, kidnapping and alleged atrocities.

“The government has accepted the request of the Punjab government for grant of special remission and release of five Punjab Police personnel undergoing sentence in different jails...,” a home ministry official said. The decision comes a fortnight after the Home Ministry decided to commute the death sentence of former Punjab CM Beant Singh’s killer Balwant Singh Rajoana.

The ministry had also announced the release of eight Sikh prisoners, lodged in jails, for committing crimes during the militancy period in Punjab. Punjab CM Amarinder Singh welcomed the Centre’s decision taken on “humanitarian grounds”. While the identity of the five could not be known, sources said that the personnel were serving time for committing human rights violations.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Punjab Punjab police Fake encounters
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russian servicemen carry the coffin of late Soviet cosmonaut Alexei Leonov during a funeral ceremony at a military cemetery in Mytishchi, outside Moscow. (Photo | AFP)
RIP Alexei: First person to walk in space no more
OnePlus 7T
OnePlus 7T: Is it worth buying?
Gallery
Continuing a long-standing tradition, Britain’s Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, arrived in Islamabad on October 14 on a five-day visit, to further improve ties between the two countries. Kate's attire was praised by m
IN PICTURES | Kate Middleton pays tribute to fashionista Diana on first Pakistan tour
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp