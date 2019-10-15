Gambling racket busted, 58 arrested; man found dead during raid

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Police have arrested 58 people involved in a gambling racket from a hotel in southwest Delhi’s Vasant Kunj. The arrests were made on Sunday during a raid at the hotel on the Mehrauli-Gurgaon road, police said on Monday. “During the raid, 58 people, found to be involved in gambling activities, were arrested from the spot and cash worth Rs 11 lakh was recovered,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest), Devender Arya. More than 6,000 tokens used in gambling were also seized, he said.

A probe revealed that the racket was being run by three people—Jagjit, Dinesh and Sajid, he added.

The DCP said Jagjit was the mastermind of the racket.“The three men had created a WhatsApp group in which they shared on daily basis details about the probable places where they could carry out the gambling activities and the nearby locations of the destinations,” Arya said.

Later, they would share the details of the exact location through other means. Investigations revealed that Jagjit, Dinesh and Sajid had shifted base to the hotel on Sunday, Arya said.

The hotel manager and its owner have been booked and legal action will be taken against them as per the Licensing Act, the DCP said.

Meanwhile, a 42-year-old man was found dead and five people were arrested during a raid on a building in northeast Delhi’s Dayalpur area on suspicion that a gambling racket operated from there. Police suspect the man either fell from the building while trying to escape or suffered head injuries while running.