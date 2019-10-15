New university to impart job-oriented skills, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The national capital is to get a Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship (DSE) University to help youths acquire the skills needed for employment in future, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Monday. Students graduating from the university will be guaranteed a job, the chief minister said, pointing to the rising unemployment rate in the national capital and other parts of the country.

“Unemployment is very high in the country and our youth is worried that despite securing degrees like BA, B.Sc. and B.Com in the formal education system, they are unable to find jobs. The main focus of the DSE university will be to make the students employable, and the performance of the university will be measured in terms of the kinds of jobs that the students get,” he said.

The Delhi cabinet has passed the proposal for the university, but hurdles remain in realising the project as acquiring land for it will need the approval of Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, since the land-owning agency, the Delhi Development Authority, is under him. “We will work on all the necessary processes that are required. The proposal will be tabled in the Delhi Assembly in the next session. After we get the L-G’s nod, we expect to launch this university within one year,” added Kejriwal.

According to the government, all Industrial Training Institutes, Polytechnic institutes and skill centres will be merged into this university. “We will collaborate with many foreign countries and universities. There will be collaborations with industry associations and companies. If any company agrees to provide jobs to the students, then training will be provided to students based on the requirements of the company by this university,” Kejriwal said.

“The most important feature of this university shall be flexibility, because the market requirements always keep changing,” he added. The minister of education, Manish Sisodia, said that “In order to launch this university, the education department has done extensive research. We made many units within the department to study the models in Singapore and other countries”.

SKILLS training

50,000 Initial intake of students in DSE University

Regular and part-time courses to be offered

Course duration:

6 months to 2 years

16,500 students in 12 government/government-aided Institutes of Technology

8 private polytechnics

15,000 students in18 government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs)

44 private ITIs imparting certificate-level training