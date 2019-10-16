Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Congress leaders launch campaigns against party in-charge PC Chacko

The name of the new president of Delhi Congress was to be announced earlier this week but the decision was held after a controversy erupted over former MP Sandip Dikshit's letter to Chacko.

Published: 16th October 2019 12:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2019 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Congress flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The crisis in the Congress Delhi unit deepened further on Tuesday with a section of leaders initiating a signature campaign; aimed at petitioning the central leadership against the possible appointment of former international cricket star and BJP MP Kirti Azad as chief of the party’s state unit in the national capital.

The group of Delhi Congress, who are opposing the appointment of Azad, is approaching senior leaders in the city including formers MPs, MLAs, councillor including incumbent of elected members of Municipal Corporations and office-bearers to convince them to sign another petition seeking the removal of AICC in-charge of the local unit PC Chacko.

“All the workers and party sympathisers believe that the new party chief for Delhi should not be an outsider. The second point is that Chacko should also be replaced with some other senior leaders. Efforts are being made to collect as many as signatures. The campaign, started today, will be continued till Wednesday evening. The signatures then will be submitted to party president Sonia Gandhi,” said a senior Congress functionary in Delhi. 

While several senior Congress leaders and office-bearers refused to comment on the matter, one of the former presidents of the Delhi Congress said behind the ‘malign’ campaign were the supporters of a group that raised a banner of revolt against Chacko last week. The leaders including Delhi Congress spokesperson Jatinder Singh Kochar, Ramakant Swami, and former Delhi ministers Kiran Walia and Mangat Ram Singhal held a press conference on Friday and sought the removal of Chacko.

Chacko couldn’t be reached for the comment. 

One of the former top functionaries of the party in Delhi, however, condemned the leaders and the signature campaign suggesting that all internal party matters should be taken up at an appropriate level within the party.

He, however, blamed the senior leadership for the flare-up and not interfering to resolve the crisis.
“The way, a section of Congressmen are acting nowadays, is not in favour of the party. Efforts to reconcile should have been made at senior level,” he said. 

Another leader of the rival faction said the signature campaign was nothing but to weaken the party in Delhi further.

“The focus should be on to unite and re-strengthen the Congress in Delhi at this crucial juncture as the elections are just a few months away. We are hopeful that the city unit will get a new chief around October 21 after the elections in Haryana, who will be able to bring all factions on the same platform,” he said.
He further added that discussion on Azad’s nomination is at standstill since Friday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PC Chacko congress Delhi Congress
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
HAL workers continue indefinite strike demanding wage revision
Under-construction high rise buildings are seen during a hazy morning in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/ArunKumar)
Delhi Pollution: Air quality gets toxic in National Capital Region
Gallery
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
There will be times when a film might get shelved after its announcement or sometimes even mid-shoot. Here are 11 such Ajith films that were shelved due to various reasons.
From 'Itihasam' to 'Mirattal': Check out 11 movies of Ajith that were shelved
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp