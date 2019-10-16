Home Cities Delhi

Delhi government waives taxi drivers’ fitness test and GPS fee

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot announced the new rates approved by the cabinet are set to be applicable from November 1. 

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot (File Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

 NEW DELHI: Delhi Government on Tuesday announced the waiver of fitness test fees for taxi drivers and reduced many other fees by more than three times. The new rates are set to be applicable from November 1. 

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot announced the new rates approved by the cabinet. Gahlot further said that taxi drivers will no longer be charged GPS and SIM charges. 

“Fee in respect of grant as well as renewal of permit is contained in Rule 59(1)(b) and (c) of Delhi Motor Vehicle Rules, 1993 which is Rs 1500 (for DL-IT, DL-1Y and DL-1N and Rs 2000 ( for DL-1Z and DL-1RX). It has been decided to reduce this fee to Rs 500 for all taxis. An amendment would be required to be made in Rule 59(1)(b) and (c) to give effect to this proposal,” said a government statement. 

“It has been further decided that the following fee may not be charged from Light Motor Vehicle (Taxi) owners/drivers and the same shall be paid by Transport Department. It includes the  GPS Tracking Charges (Presently being charged @Rs. 100/- per month plus GST and presently SIM is being procured by the owner from open market. Now it is proposed that the same shall be provided by DIMTS free of cost in parity with TSR (Auto),” it added.

