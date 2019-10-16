Encouraging healthcare professionals, bodies

By Express News Service

Brandswin India organised the first edition of Indian Healthcare Excellence Awards (IHEA) 2019 at the Park hotel this Sunday. The chief guest on the occasion was Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Chaubey.

The awards were given in 70 categories and awardees included doctors, hospitals, healthcare providers and clinics. Speaking on the occasion, Sanjay Shah, Director BrandsWin India, said, “These awards have been instituted to encourage individuals and organisations for excellence in health care services and their contribution towards the society. The jury included eminent personalities from the medical and allied fields.”

Luxury mattress brand Thomsen India displayed its orthopedic mattress and pillow range while De Novo India, known for its industrial gas burners, put up a show of its latest edition of environment-friendly burners at the event.

“We use Talalay latex material and customise each mattress and pillow as per individual needs,” said Thomsen India’s chief business architect Y P Singh when asked about its USP.